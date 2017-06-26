OFR: Man's burn related to medical oxygen on clothing

A man who was inadvertently exposed to medical oxygen was burned Monday while trying to light a cigarette.According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, they responded to reports of a person on fire at 3:47 p.m. Upon arrival at a home in the 1000 block of SW 33rd Avenue, firefighters found a man who had suffered burns when the flame meant to light a cigarette reacted to medical oxygen that had saturated his clothing. The man was transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. [...]