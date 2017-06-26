Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3674 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

OFR: Man's burn related to medical oxygen on clothing

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:16 PM
    Discuss:

    A man who was inadvertently exposed to medical oxygen was burned Monday while trying to light a cigarette.According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, they responded to reports of a person on fire at 3:47 p.m. Upon arrival at a home in the 1000 block of SW 33rd Avenue, firefighters found a man who had suffered burns when the flame meant to light a cigarette reacted to medical oxygen that had saturated his clothing. The man was transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor