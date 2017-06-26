Saddles, cigs reported stolen from vehicles

Three vehicle burglaries were reported to the Marion County Sheriff's Office over the weekend, including a case of grand theft of horse tack from a Nissan parked in the Ocala Palms community in northwest Marion County.A 67-year-old woman told a deputy that sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday a black Passier English side saddle, valued at $ 3,500, and a brown Tucker Equitation Endurance Trail saddle, valued at $2,000, were taken, along with $40 worth of pads, the [...]