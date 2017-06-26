Operation Dry Water: Officers to look for impaired boaters

With the long holiday weekend coming up, authorities are reminding people that not only it is illegal to drink and drive, it also is not a good idea to go boating under the influence.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a recent statement, reminds boaters that boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is dangerous and illegal. During Operation Dry Water, which will run from Friday through Sunday, and also extends to July 4, boaters can expect to see more [...]