Operation Dry Water: Officers to look for impaired boaters

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:10 AM
    With the long holiday weekend coming up, authorities are reminding people that not only it is illegal to drink and drive, it also is not a good idea to go boating under the influence.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a recent statement, reminds boaters that boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is dangerous and illegal. During Operation Dry Water, which will run from Friday through Sunday, and also extends to July 4, boaters can expect to see more [...]

