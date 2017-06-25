Newsvine

Ocala surpasses normal rainfall totals for June

    Just a month ago, area wildfire experts called for a mandatory backyard burning ban throughout Marion County. Weeks of drought led to hundreds of fires statewide and experts feared Florida was about to erupt into the worst inferno since 1998.But on June 1, the heavens opened up and summertime thunderstorms began with a vengeance. In just 25 days this month, most of Marion County has had double the normal rainfall for June.It has been one of Marion County's wettest months [...]

