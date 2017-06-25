Rain is expected every day this week

Another rainy week is in store for the Ocala area as some chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast throughout the entire week, according to the National Weather Service.Daily highs, meanwhile, are expected to range in the upper 80s and lower 90s.Rain is likely today, particularly after 3 p.m., as a 70 percent chance of precipitation is forecast. Otherwise, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, and the high should be near 89 degrees. The chance of showers and [...]