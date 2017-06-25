Newsvine

Quarterly Memorials pay tribute to recently deceased

Seeded by easyseek
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:13 AM
    The Marion County Quarterly Memorials recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans with a public military honors ceremony every three months at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The next event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.The memorials began 12 years ago, spearheaded by the late Col. Lamar Hunt, a retired Army chaplain. They are sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council and supported by volunteers and area veterans groups.The ceremonies include a roll [...]

