Quarterly Memorials pay tribute to recently deceased

The Marion County Quarterly Memorials recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans with a public military honors ceremony every three months at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The next event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.The memorials began 12 years ago, spearheaded by the late Col. Lamar Hunt, a retired Army chaplain. They are sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council and supported by volunteers and area veterans groups.The ceremonies include a roll [...]