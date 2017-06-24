Elderly woman's death by drowning ruled an accident

An elderly woman whose body was found floating in a pond earlier this month was not the victim of foul play.Sallie Cook was discovered in the southwest end of the pond in the 600 block of Southeast 125th Terrace Road in Silver Springs on June 2.Officials said her body wasa few feet from the shore in about 3-to- 4 feet of water. Officials said the pond is about 100 yards long and 50 yards wide, andis surrounded by a hill that extends around the body of water. [...]