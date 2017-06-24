Woman injured in two-vehicle crash remains hospitalized

A woman injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fort McCoy onFriday remained hospitalized in Gainesville onSaturday.A spokeswoman at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville said Saturday that Kelli Sheree Johnson was listed in fair condition. The 27-year-old Fort McCoy woman was in serious condition when she was transported to the hospital by ambulanceafter the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.FHP officials have also [...]