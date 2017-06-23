Newsvine

One killed, one seriously hurt in Fort McCoy collision

Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:10 PM
    FORT McCOY- A two-vehicle collision on two-lane roadway in a rural area of Marion County claimed the life of one person and seriously injured another on Friday.Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified thedead person as79-year-old Jackie D. Wall of Eureka. The injured person has been identified as Kelli S. Johnson, 27, of Fort McCoy.Marion County Fire Rescue officialson the scene of the crash in the 19400 block of Northeast 148th [...]

