Ocala City Councilman Jim Hilty seeks re-election

Ocala City Councilman Jim Hilty looks back with fondness after serving four years on the council dais but says there is too much work he wants to see through to walk away from the job now. He has filed to run for re-election to continue representing District 5, which encompasses the city's far eastern area.The decision to run again stems from the same place that had him enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps when he was 17 years old, A strong desire to serve, said the [...]