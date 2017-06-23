Newsvine

Best Bets: Soul, CCR, art and action

Seeded by easyseek
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:13 AM
    1. Solomon Jaye: This soul singer tap dances and accents songs with splits worthy of James Brown. This is the sixth show in the city of Ocala's outdoor Levitt AMP concert series. Music starts at 8 tonight at Webb Field, 1510 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. These shows are free. Bring blankets and chairs.2. John Fogerty and CCR tribute: The Orange Blossom Opry house band, one of the most versatile bands in the area, will perform the [...]

