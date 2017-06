Lust List:Espin Sport electric bike I love electric bikes, but a lot of them are butt-ugly.Theirbatteries and motors are strapped to the frame, ruining their lines. A notable exception are Stromer's bikes, which integrate motor and battery into the frame. But the latest Stormerscost an eye-watering $7,000 and up. Enter Espin's electric bikes, which look []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)