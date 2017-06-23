The article published by the official Korean Central News Agency on Friday was Pyongyang's first reaction to the death of Otto Warmbier. North Korea released him last week for what it described as humanitarian reasons and he died Monday in a U.S. hospital. His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.
North Korea denies torturing American detainee Otto Warmbier
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment