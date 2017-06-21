WASHINGTON - Current and former government officials painted a sinister portrait Wednesday of Russian cyberattacks on the United States aimed at interfering in the U.S. presidential election last year. Moscow stockpiled stolen information and selectively disseminated it during the campaign in an effort to undermine the legitimacy of the American political process, they said.The Russians "used fake news and propaganda and they also used online amplifiers to spread [...]
Current, former US officials detail Russian cyberattacks
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:11 AM
