June 20, 1994: Apple launches its unfortunately short-lived eWorld service. Part messaging service and part news aggregator, eWorld is supposed to push Apple into competition with other proprietary online services like America Online, Delphi, CompuServe, and Prodigy. Unfortunately, it never takes off as planned. An interesting premise The origins of eWorld trace back to another []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)