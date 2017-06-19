HAVANA - Cuba's foreign minister has rejected President Donald Trump's new policy toward the island, saying "we will never negotiate under pressure or under threat" and refusing to return U.S. fugitives who have received asylum in Cuba.In a hard-edged response to the policy announced Friday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said from Vienna Monday that Trump's restrictions on transactions with the Cuban military would not achieve their objective of weakening the [...]
Cuba rejects new US policy, saying pressure will not work
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:10 AM
