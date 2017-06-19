One man dead, one faces murder charge after Sunday shooting

One man was shot multiple times Sunday night outside an Ocala eatery and died en route to a local hospital.According to officials with the Ocala Police Department, Jonathan Sullivan, whose age was not immediately available, was shot multiple times by Robert Bavle, 23, with a .40 caliber automatic handgun. Sullivan died as he was being transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.OPD Capt. Steven Cuppy said Monday that the incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. Sunday. He said officers [...]