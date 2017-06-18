Medical clinic in Little Mexico offering care to those in need

Miguel Romero was 1,500 miles away from home when he got sick.About a year ago he started getting dizzy and felt like he couldn't get enough air into his lungs. A doctor diagnosed him with high blood pressure.Romero, 60, is a groomer at a local horse farm. He lives on his employer's property with his son and two brothers. His wife is still in Mexico. When his doctor retired Romero had no one to write prescriptions for his medicine or monitor his health. [...]