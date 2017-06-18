Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3525 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Medical clinic in Little Mexico offering care to those in need

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Miguel Romero was 1,500 miles away from home when he got sick.About a year ago he started getting dizzy and felt like he couldn't get enough air into his lungs. A doctor diagnosed him with high blood pressure.Romero, 60, is a groomer at a local horse farm. He lives on his employer's property with his son and two brothers. His wife is still in Mexico. When his doctor retired Romero had no one to write prescriptions for his medicine or monitor his health. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor