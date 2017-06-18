Newsvine

Investigation into trooper's death could take months

Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:12 PM
    It could take 90 to 120 days to complete the investigation into the Interstate 75 traffic death Saturday evening of Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. William Trampass Bishop.FHP Public Affairs Officer Lt. Patrick Riordan said Sunday afternoon that a traffic homicide investigation is underway that could take anywhere from 90 to 120 days to complete.And, FHP investigators are still speaking with witnesses and are not sure if there was any negligence involved in the crash. [...]

