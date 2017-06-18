Newsvine

Small sinkhole opens near entrance to Paddock Mall

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: Local News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:09 PM
    A small sinkhole opened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and Easy Street.It was the latest in a string of sinkholes in the immediate area over the past week or so.Ocala police officials on scene said the hole- which is at the east entrance to Paddock Mall- was first reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. It was about 6 feet wide at the surface, but opened out to a wider cavern perhaps 12 feet deep around a manhole and a stormwater [...]

