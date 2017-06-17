A nurse was shot in the leg during a struggle between a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a person the trooper had brought to a hospital on Saturday.Law enforcement officials said the nurse had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a different hospital. The hospital where the shooting occurred is West Marion Community Hospital and located off State Road 200.Preliminary reports said a man was taken to the hospital by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. [...]
Nurse shot in Marion hospital after man fights with trooper
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:12 PM
