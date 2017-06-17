Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3512 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Person shot after struggle in Marion hospital

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:06 PM
    Discuss:

    One person was shot and the shooter detained inside a hospital on Saturday.Law enforcement officials said the person shot had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. The hospital is West Marion Community Hospital and located off State Road 200.Preliminary reports state that the shooter, a male, was taken to the hospital by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. They were in a room in the hospital and there was a struggle between the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor