10.5" iPad Pro Review

Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro takes a device that was already a best-in-class tablet and makes it even better, headlined by a larger display with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate. But with a $649 starting price, Apple cuts just a few too many corners for our liking, especially when compared to the value proposition of the recently released $329 9.7-inch iPad. Read more: http://appleinsider.com/articles/17/06/17/review-apples-2017-105-ipad-pro-stuns-with-120hz-promotion-display