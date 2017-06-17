Community news and events for June 17 and beyond

Service showcase todayThe Marion County Board of County Commissioners Community will host a Services Showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Orange Lake Community Park, 5920 NW 185th St., Orange Lake. Attendees can meet representatives from public and nonprofit providers such as the Boys & Girls Club, College of Central Florida, Early Learning Coalition, Meals on Wheels, Marion County Fire Rescue, Marion County Parks and Recreation, Marion [...]