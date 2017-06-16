The fire that forced the evacuation of residents and staff atan assistant living facility in Belleview was apparently caused by Mother Nature.According to a spokesperson from the State Fire Marshal's Office, it appears the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Damage to the attic area is approximately $30,000. The exact cause of the fire won't be determined until the investigation is complete.Marion County Fire Rescue officials said Friday there were reports of heavy [...]
Apparent lightning strike caused ALF fire
