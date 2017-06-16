Pedestrian injured, and ticketed, after crash

A pedestrian struck while crossing the street late Thursday was given a ticket by police and is expected to recover from his injuries.The 21-year-old Belleview man was cited by an Ocala police officer for not crossing at a crosswalk. After the crash, the victim, Nathanael Rodriguez Rojas, was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.According to police officials, a 2015 Mazda, driven by Stephen Sullivan, 50 of Ocala, was traveling [...]