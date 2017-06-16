Tenn. homeowner holds Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal, authorities said.Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning."True bravery is what's caused us to stand before you tonight to talk [...]