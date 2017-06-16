Stopping short of a complete turnabout, President Donald Trump is expected Friday to announce a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations and allowing U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to the island.
RISE: Trump to release Cuba policy; troops to Afghanistan; Scalise improving
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:10 AM
