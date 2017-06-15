Man injured in crash remains hospitalized

A 31-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle wreck that snapped a concrete utility pole in two earlier this week remains hospitalized.Lauren Debick, a spokeswoman at Ocala Regional Medical Center, said Thursday that Justin R. Griffis was listed in good condition at the facility.Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the2005 Buick Rainier Griffis was driving south on Southwest 60th Avenue struck the pole shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, which knocked out the traffic [...]