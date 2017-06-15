MCSO: Man faces charges after exposing himself in front of swimmers

OCALA NATIONAL FOREST -A man accused of exposed himself in front of children and a woman while they were swimming was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.Ronnie Francis McLarrin, 43,faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.The woman, who was swimming in Blue Sink in the 12500 block of Forest Road 595E, told deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office that the man stood on the [...]