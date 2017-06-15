Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3462 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

MCSO: Man faces charges after exposing himself in front of swimmers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:12 PM
    Discuss:

    OCALA NATIONAL FOREST -A man accused of exposed himself in front of children and a woman while they were swimming was arrested by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.Ronnie Francis McLarrin, 43,faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.The woman, who was swimming in Blue Sink in the 12500 block of Forest Road 595E, told deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office that the man stood on the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor