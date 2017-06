When Macphun entered the imaging software game, it wanted to make products as powerful as Photoshop, Aperture or Lightroom yet with fewer clicks to well-styled photos. Today, Macphun released an update to its all-in-one editing app Luminar that can make a photo beautiful in still fewer steps. How does one sound? The update, Luminar Neptune, []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)