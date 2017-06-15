Horse park board to regroup, refocus efforts

The board of the Florida Agriculture Center and Horse Park took the first steps to refocus the park's vision on Wednesday, after several weeks of upheaval saw three board officers resign and a major gift rescinded in the wake of the executive director's firing.The remaining members of the board and at least two dozen members of the public met in one of the newly constructed barns on the horse park property at 11008 S. County Road 475. As rain fell, the board elected new [...]