Jailed felon re-arrested on child-porn charges

A convicted felon incarcerated in the Marion County Jail on unrelated charges was re-arrested Wednesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.Between Dec. 26 and Feb. 14, Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives had received information that child porn was uploaded to an email account belonging to John Robert McDowell.Detectives obtained a search warrant for McDowell's phone and found 20 screenshots of explicit child pornography on his phone. Detectives [...]