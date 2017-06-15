Newsvine

OPD releases images of robbery suspect

    Ocala police officials are asking for help identifying one of the men accused of stealing a woman's purse earlier this month.Officers said a woman picked up two males June 8 at the Marathon gas station at 1702 S. Pine Ave. in Ocala. While she was driving, the woman told police, the men grabbed her purse. She said she struggled with them but they took her purse and jumped out of the vehicle and ran. She began to follow them but backed off after she heard two gunshots. [...]

