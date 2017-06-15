Jailed felon re-arrested in connection with possession of child porn

A convicted felon incarcerated in the Marion County Jail on unrelated charges was re-arrested Wednesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.Between Dec. 26, 2016, and Feb. 14, Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives had received information that child porn was uploaded to an email account belonging to John Robert McDowell.A search warrant for McDowell's phone was obtained by detectives and they found 20 screenshots of explicit child porn on his phone. [...]