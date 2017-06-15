RISE: Details on UPS shooter; 'mean' comment frustrates GOP; Money's back

A UPS employee who had recently filed a grievance opened fire Wednesday inside one of the company's San Francisco packing facilities, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as employees fled frantically into the streets shouting "shooter!," authorities and witnesses said.
