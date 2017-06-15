Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3441 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for June 15 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:07 AM
    Discuss:

    Apply for MCA grantsLocal arts organizations can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to support programming or equipment needs.Applicants must be members of the Marion Cultural Alliance and have a 501(c)(3) or (4) designation; or be a public entity governed by a county, municipality, school district, community or college, university, or agency of state government; or be a not-for-profit, tax-exempt Florida corporation incorporated or authorized as a not-for-profit [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor