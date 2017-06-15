Newsvine

Calendar of events for June 15 and beyond

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:24 PM
    TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Ocala Housing Authority Board of Commissioners: 5:30 p.m., 1629 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 369-2636.* Withlacoochee Regional Planning Council Board of Directors: Executive Committee 6:15 p.m., general 7 p.m., 1241 SW Tenth St., Ocala. Call 732-1315.* Pine Run Estates Taxpayers Group: 10 a.m., Clubhouse 1, 10379 SW 88th Terrace, Ocala. Call 438-2650. [...]

