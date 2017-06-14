TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Code Enforcement Board: 9 a.m., Growth Management Training room, 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Call 671-8900.*Marion County Tourist Development Marketing Committee: 9 a.m., Ocala/Visitors Convention Bureau, 112 N. Magnolia Ave., Ocala, Call 438-2800.Navy bombing training (inert): 4:15-6 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National [...]
Calendar of events for June 14 and beyond
