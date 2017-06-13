Newsvine

Orlando man charged in connection to Citra burglaries

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:08 AM
    CITRA - An Orlando man was arrested Monday for burglarizing two businesses and stealing cash.According to a report written by Marion County Sheriff's Office detective Craig Evan, deputies were called to the Longo Plaza at 18651 NE County Road 301 about two businesses being burglarized. The doors to both businesses had been pried open.The owner of a pet grooming business told deputies a money box containing cash was stolen. The owner of an adult gaming store told deputies [...]

