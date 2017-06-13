Georgia authorities seek 2 escaped inmates after 2 guards killed

EATONTON, Ga. - Two inmates are on the loose in Georgia after killing two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning.Authorities are identifying the inmates as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24. The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they them.The FBI said the two were seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ- [...]