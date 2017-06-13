ORLANDO - The spa and showers at two LA Fitness clubs in Florida are closed as health officials look into reports that four clients contracted Legionnaires' disease.Kent Donahue, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, tells the Orlando Sentinel three cases are tied to one club near Orlando, and one is linked to another.Donahue says it's not certain the disease [...]
Showers shut down at Orlando-area gyms linked to Legionnaires'
