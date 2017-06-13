ORLANDO - Officials in Florida are investigating two LA Fitness health clubs after four customers contracted Legionnaires' disease.Kent Donahue, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, tells the Orlando Sentinel three cases are tied to one club near Orlando, and one is linked to another.Donahue it isn't certain the individuals contracted the disease at the [...]
2 Orlando-area gyms investigated for Legionnaires' disease
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment