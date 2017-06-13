Community news and events for June 13 and beyond

Road closuresThese Ocala roads will be closed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through July 21 for maintenance of stormwater drains:* Northwest Gainesville Road between 105th Street and 120th Street*Northwest 219thStreet Road between 60th Avenue and 57th Avenue*Northwest 214th Lane between 59th Avenue. and 215th Place*Northwest 57th Avenue. between 59thAvenue and 215th PlaceNecessary signage and road blocks will be in [...]