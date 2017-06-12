Dunnellon resident reports theft of electronics, tattoo guns

DUNNELLON - Computers, security cameras, televisions, gaming equipment, a music amplifier, two window air conditioners and four tattoo guns were reported stolen from a home Sunday night.According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office report, a resident left the home in southwest Dunnellon around 10:30 p.m. and told authorities the house was secure. The person returned after 11 p.m. to find a living room window broken. Two window A/C units had been removed. The back door of the house [...]