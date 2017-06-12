Audio gear reported stolen from store

A thief apparently made a quiet getaway Sunday morning from a local audio store with sound system materials to outfit a loud car.According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a glass door at Sounds Good in the 3000 block of Northeast Jacksonville Road was shattered sometime between 2 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday and various car audio items, including loud horns, an amplifier, 6 inch by 9 inch speakers, several mid-range speakers and a 10 inch sub-woofer with box were taken. [...]