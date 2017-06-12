Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public. Sessions is expected to face sharp questioning from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 election.
