Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:10 AM
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public. Sessions is expected to face sharp questioning from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 election.

