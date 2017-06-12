JACKSONVILLE - A man was killed when he was sucked underneath a street sweeper in Florida.Local news outlets report that a street sweeper operator was killed early Saturday after officials say he became entangled while trying to clear something from the machine at a parking lot in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville.Witnesses say the man was heard crying for help, but by the time rescuers had arrived he was already unresponsive.Jacksonville Sheriff's Office [...]
Man dies in Jacksonville after being sucked under street sweeper
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:12 AM
