ORLANDO - Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon Monday, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff, a giant rainbow flag will be unveiled at the Orange County government building, and three separate services at the Pulse nightclub will be held as well as a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando to honor the 49 patrons massacred at the gay nightclub. [...]
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:12 AM
