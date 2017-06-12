Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3366 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for June 12 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:18 AM
    Discuss:

    Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Chili hot dog on bun, baked apple chunks with raisins, waffle graham crackers, orange pineapple juice and low fat milkTuesday: Chicken provencal, garlic mashed potatoes, carrot coins, whole grain bread, [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor